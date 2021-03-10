First Day of Spring Brings Free Introduction to Beekeeping at Tattersall Farm

Tattersall Farm of Haverhill is offering visitors a free introduction to beekeeping on the first day of spring.

Frank Valadao of Soney Bees of Haverhill is hosting a “Backyard Beekeeping” demonstration and information session Saturday, March 20, at 11 a.m., at Tattersall Farm, 542 N. Broadway, Haverhill. Topics include how to find a good location for a hive, how to assemble the hive and how to install a package of bees or five-frame bee nuc. Information on maintaining and feeding honey bees, harvesting bees and preparing hives for winter is also included.

Group sizes are limited on first-come, first-served basis per state COVID-19 guidelines at the time. Participants will meet near the red chicken coop building at Tattersall Farm. Waterproof boots are suggested. In the event of inclement weather, the demonstration takes place Sunday, March 21. This event is offered as a free, educational community event. While free, donations are accepted.

