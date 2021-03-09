Sacred Hearts School Students Craft Birthday Cards for 105-Year-Old Army Veteran

Students at Sacred Hearts School in Bradford took part in helping to celebrate a 105-year-old Army veteran’s birthday this past Feb. 28.

It all started with a Facebook post by Honor Flight New England, an organization that transports America’s veterans to the memorials in Washington, D.C. and is dedicated to their honor and sacrifice. They put the call out that veteran Louise Fleming was turning 105 years old. She was an Army nurse who served in Italy during World War II and had taken a trip with them to the Washington, D.C. memorials.

Many Sacred Hearts School students in grades 1-8 made birthday cards to celebrate her special day. These were sent to her, along with a school sweatshirt, well wishes and appreciation for her service to the country. Fleming received hundreds of cards from the school and others around the country. Sacred Hearts School students call Fleming a truly American hero and they were happy to wish her a very happy 105th birthday.

