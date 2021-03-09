Full- and Part-Time Positions Available at MakeIT Haverhill Job Fair March 17

MakeIT Haverhill says spring into a great job when it hosts a job fair Wednesday, March 17.

Participants have an opportunity to learn more about exciting opportunities at Penacook Place and Haverhill Pavilion and speak with local representatives in a COVID-19 safe environment.

Available full- and part-time jobs include healthcare, dietary aide, cooks and housekeepers. In addition, free certified nursing assistant training is available for eligible applicants.

The job fair takes place Wednesday, March 1, from 3-5 p.m., at MakeIT Haverhill, 301 Washington S., Haverhill. Those with questions may contact Veronica Rodriguez by email at [email protected] or by calling 978-361-0751.

MakeIT Haverhill’s mission is matching community opportunity with community need from training to jobs.

