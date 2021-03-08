State Police Identify Saturday Haverhill Crash Victim as 32-Year-Old; 7-Year-Old Receives Injuries

Massachusetts State Police have identified the driver that was killed in an early Saturday morning rollover crash in Haverhill as 32-year-old Loida Payero of Newburyport.

Police also revealed a 7-year-old girl was a passenger and suffered minor injuries.

The single-automobile crash took place around 12:15 a.m., Saturday, on Interstate 495 northbound, near exit 52, route 110. State Police from the Newbury barracks were dispatched to the scene.

A preliminary investigation suggests Payero lost control of a 2006 Chrysler van, causing it to roll over. Payero was pronounced dead at the scene and the girl was taken by ambulance to an area hospital. The crash remains under investigation by Troop A of the Massachusetts State Police with assistance from the State Police Collision Analysis Reconstruction Section, State Police Crime Scene Services Section and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

Troopers were assisted on scene by Haverhill Police, Fire and EMS. The right travel lane was closed for approximately three hours while a detailed investigation was conducted.

