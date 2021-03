A driver was killed and passenger injured in an early morning crash Saturday on Interstate 495 in Haverhill.

Massachusetts State Police from the Newbury barracks were dispatched to the single-automobile crash at 12:25 a.m. on the northbound side of the highway near exit 52, Route 110.

Police have not yet released the identity of the person killed or other identifying details about those in the car, but did say the passenger received “minor injuries.”

Police expect to issue a full report Monday.

