Whittier Tech Sophomore from Haverhill Wins SkillsUSA Tee-Shirt Design Contest

Amely Hussein of Haverhill was recently selected as the winner of the SkillsUSA Massachusetts State Tee-Shirt Design Contest.

Hussein, a sophomore graphic communications student at Whittier regional Vocational Technical High School, was the top choice out of more than 100 entries submitted by students from across the state. Her design features the skyline of the City of Boston, gears to represent technical shop programs and the colors from the SkillsUSA Massachusetts website and logo.

“I felt really happy and almost cried when I found out I won,” Hussein said. “I feel really proud to be chosen and I know my family is just as excited for me.”

Superintendent Maureen Lynch said Hussein’s creation was inspired by research she did into the organization and important symbols in the state that she incorporated into her sketches. Her final design was made using Adobe Illustrator.

“Congratulations to Amely for this well-deserved recognition,” Lynch said. “We are proud to be involved in a program that allows our students to showcase their incredible talents and can’t wait to see Amely’s design worn by all conference attendees in the spring.”

Whittier Tech Design and Visual Communications teacher Cate Cashman said, “Amely is a very hard-working student who shows pride in her work…I was very impressed with her design.”

SkillsUSA Massachusetts is the state chapter of the national SkillsUSA organization, both of which support students in middle school and beyond who are studying to work in the trade, technical and skilled service fields.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...