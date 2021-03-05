Today’s Obituaries— Robert A. Pike, 70, Haverhill High Instructor, Football Coach

Robert A. Pike, 70, husband of Christine (Hanley) Pike, passed away March 3, at Holy Family Hospital in Methuen.

Born in Haverhill, he was the son of Patricia (O’Neil) Pike of Haverhill and the late William Pike. He was a graduate of Central Catholic High School, class of 1968, and obtained a bachelor’s degree from Colby College in Maine, class of 1972. Pike taught at Haverhill High School, teaching history for many years. He loved the game of football and coached at Central Catholic, Austin Prep, Haverhill High School, Amesbury High School and Sanborn Regional High School. An avid reader, he could be found most evenings watching his favorite show, Jeopardy. With his wife Christine, he loved vacationing in Florida, particularly the Naples area. An adoring grandfather to his four cherished granddaughters, he was a devoted husband, son, father and grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend, who will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

In addition to his loving wife Christine and his mother Patricia, he is survived by his children, Robert Pike and his wife Kathryn of North Andover; Monica Marino and her husband Russell of Newburyport; four granddaughters, Fiona and Maeve Marino and Mary and Nora Pike; brothers William Pike and his wife Suzanne of Middleboro; Michael Pike and his wife Norma of Haverhill; Jeffrey Pike and his wife Phyllis of N.H.; sisters Lisa Shanahan and her husband Peter of Haverhill; Sandra Faraci and her husband William of Haverhill; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sister and her husband, Kathleen and Stephen Jaggers.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be announced in the spring. Arrangements are by the Kevin B. Comeau Funeral Home, 486 Main St., Haverhill.

