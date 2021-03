Gov. Charlie Baker is in the Merrimack Valley today to tour a vaccination site for Lawrence seniors and provide an update on COVID-19 vaccination.

Baker visits St. Patrick’s Church Parish Center with Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito Secretary of Health and Human Services Marylou Sudders, Lawrence Mayor Kendrys Vasquez and Greater Lawrence Family Health Center President and CEO John Silva.

