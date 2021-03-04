Gov. Baker Appoints Northern Essex Community College Grad Sanchez as School Trustee

Northern Essex Community College graduate Glennys Sanchez of Lawrence is returning to her alma mater as a trustee.

Gov. Charlie Baker appointed Sanchez, a, community activist and leader in K-16 education and research. She is currently a senior associate with the Great Schools Partnership, a nonprofit school support organization working to redesign public education. In that role, she coaches schools and school districts throughout New England on equity-centered and anti-racist approaches to reimagining public education.

“NECC was key in my personal and professional development first as a student and later in my early years in the education field. I am grateful to be back home,” Sanchez said.

She replaces Mark Forman, founder of Boston Coffee Cake, whose term expired. Forman began serving in August 2009 and remained until his replacement was chosen. Forman now works for Bake’n Joy Food of North Andover, which bought Boston Coffee Cake in 2010.

A native of the Dominican Republic, Sanchez arrived in Lawrence at the age of 16 and calls it her “adopted home.” She graduated from Northern Essex with high honors and an Associate Degree in Business Transfer in 2005, when she was 18 years old. Sanchez went on to earn a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from UMass Boston and a Master of Education in Community Engagement from Merrimack College.

She also has experience as director of research and knowledge management for 1647-Connecting Families and Schools, a Boston-based organization focused on student success and engaging families in learning, and as a job coach and advisor for Northern Essex Community College’s Student Success Center in Lawrence.

“Glennys has devoted her career to improving the educational experience of groups that have been marginalized in the past. Her career and personal experience are going to be invaluable to us as we address inequities in higher education, a priority at the local and state level,” said Lane A. Glenn, president of Northern Essex.

Sanchez is also active in the Lawrence community, currently serving as a trustee of the Lawrence Public Library, vice president of the Lawrence History Center; and clerk of the Board of the Bread and Roses Heritage Committee, of which she is a former president and vice president.

