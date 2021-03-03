Groveland Names Oldham as Director of Economic Development, Planning and Conservation

Rebecca Oldham has been named as director of Groveland’s new Economic Development, Planning and Conservation Department.

Oldham has served as town planner since September of 2018.

“My mission is to provide a coordinated and comprehensive approach to the town’s land use management, economic development and future objectives,” Oldham said. She explained, “The Department will provide technical planning guidance and assistance and enhance public outreach and engagement. Groveland has many assets and my goal is to promote these strengths and provide opportunity.”

In her new role, Oldham will direct long-range planning and the updating of the town’s Master Plan. She will establish planning goals and priorities and develop, recommend and implement policies and procedures in conjunction with the Planning Board. She will also seek grants to support planning-related activities, develop the department’s operating and capital budget, employ and supervise full- or part-time staff, as needed, and participate in regional and statewide efforts through work with the Merrimack Valley Planning Commission and other agencies.

The Board of Selectmen created the department in January, which provide support services, general administration and oversight of the development and redevelopment of land within the town, according to Interim Financial Director Kevin Paicos and selectmen.

Paicos credited Oldham with obtaining multiple grants over the past two years, including a recent $29,590 grant from the state Department of Transportation to improve pedestrian and bicycle safety near the Bagnall Elementary School. She also prepared a state grant application that awarded $25,000 to conduct a resiliency report and community resiliency building workshop.

Prior to joining Groveland, Oldham served as senior planner for Methuen, where she was involved with the construction of the city’s rail trail, obtaining a Green Communities Designation and the development of a Complete Streets policy. She also previously served as the community development program coordinator for Methuen and staff planner for North Andover.

