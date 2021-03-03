Apparent Haverhill Assault Victim Suffers Life-Threatening Injuries, One Person in Custody

One man has been taken into police custody and Haverhill Police have marked a crime scene near the state border where there are reports two women were attacked.

WHAV News was on scene just before 5 p.m. when first responders, including police, fire and ambulance, were ordered to secure the scene at 4 Fairview Farm Road, Haverhill. Early, unconfirmed reports suggested a victim was walking her dog when assaulted. A dark-colored sedan with driver’s side door and trunk open was off the side of the road. At times, Salem, N.H., police and fire were present.

Haverhill officials referred WHAV to District Attorney Jonathan W. Blodgett’s office, suggesting a death had occurred or was likely. However, Blodgett’s spokeswoman Carrie Kimball said only, “One of the victims is being med-flighted to Boston with life threatening injuries.”

Kimball said Haverhill and State Police are investigating the alleged attack and one unidentified person was taken into custody. It was not explicated stated whether the person was arrested and, if so, what charges were filed.

“This is an active investigation. At this time, investigators do not believe this was a random attack and that there is no risk to the public,” Kimball said.

This is a developing story. Stay with 97.9 WHAV for further developments.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...