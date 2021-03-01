Two I-495 Right Lanes Southbound and On Ramp to Close Overnight Wednesday for Rebar Installation

Two right lanes on I-495 south and the River Street on-ramp southbound are expected to close overnight Wednesday for installation of steel for the replacement southbound bridge over the Merrimack River in Haverhill.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation said double right lanes on I-495 south, between exits 49 and 48, close Wednesday, March 3, from 2-5 a.m. The closings are to permit rebar installation on the new bridge.

To allow the rebar to be delivered, the Exit 49 on-ramp from Route 110/113, River Street, to I-495 south in Haverhill will be closed during the same hours. Traffic is being detoured to exit 50, Route 97, Broadway.

