Physicians from Greater Lawrence Family Health Center are going online tomorrow afternoon to take the public’s questions about the COVID-19 vaccine.

The free forum is sponsored by Northern Essex Community College and takes place Tuesday, March 2, at 4:30 p.m. Those interested are asked to register here or email [email protected].

Greater Lawrence Family Health Center offers primary health care through community health centers in Lawrence, Haverhill and Methuen.

