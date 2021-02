The City of Methuen honors its COVID-19 dead in a memorial program at noon, Monday.

The presentation is expected to feature an honor guard, remarks by Mayor Neil Perry, recognition of victims’ families, symbolic 71 bell tolls, moment of silence and COVID-19 victim memorial flag display.

The memorial begins at noon, on the front lawn of the Quinn Building, 90 Hampshire St., Methuen.

