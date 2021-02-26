State Removes Some COVID-19 Restrictions Monday; Haverhill City Hall to Reopen

With the state returning Monday to Step 2, Phase III of its COVID-19 reopening plan, Haverhill likewise plans to fully reopen City Hall that day.

Gov. Charlie Baker’s plan returns the Commonwealth to the December phase it was in before new COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations followed the Thanksgiving holiday. One practical effect of the new rules is restaurants will no longer have a percent capacity limit and will be permitted to host musical performances. A six-foot social distance, limit of six people per table and 90-minute limits remains in place. Other venues, such as indoor performance spaces and recreational activities with greater potential for contact, will have a capacity limit of 50%.

“Things are looking up! City Hall fully reopens Monday,” Mayor James J. Fiorentini posted on social media. He added, “Infections are down, vaccinations are up. More doses of vaccine coming to Haverhill. It has been a long and tough road, and all of you have endured so much, but there is light at the end of the tunnel. Keep up the good work!”

Residents must continue to wear masks and are encouraged to avoid contact outside of their own households. The Travel Advisory and other public health orders remain in effect.

Baker’s office said the adjustments follow drops in average daily COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations and increasing vaccination rates,

If progress continues, the Baker Administration said, indoor and outdoor stadiums, arenas and ballparks will be allowed to move into the next phase and reopen Monday, March 22. Gathering limits for event venues and public settings will also increase to 100 people indoors and 150 people outdoors. Dance floors will be permitted at weddings and other events only, and overnight summer camps will be allowed to operate this coming summer. Outdoor gatherings at private residences and in private backyards will remain at a maximum of 25 people, with indoor house gatherings remaining at 10 people.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...