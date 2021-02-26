Haverhill’s Education Support Professionals Say Schools ‘Holding Firm’ on Pay Raises

The union representing Haverhill’s education support professionals returns to bargaining with the city in about three weeks after making little progress on a new agreement earlier this week.

The union’s contract with the city’s schools expired at the end June, last year. In an update to members of the Haverhill Educational Association, ESP Chair Maureen Zuber said the Haverhill School Department is “holding firm” on a pay raise of 50 cents per hour.

“…The proposal was extremely disappointing as there was no movement on the (School Committee’s) proposed wage increase of 1.75%, 2% and 1.5% each year,” Zuber said. She added the School Committee did not make a counter offer to the union’s proposal for a “market correction” of $4,000 to bring members closer to earning a living wage or differentials for those with a teaching license.

“Based on the proposal they put on the table this afternoon, they clearly don’t believe the work we do right now is worth what we believe we deserve either,” Zuber added.

Union members meet Monday to decide next steps.

