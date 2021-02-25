Whittier Tech Looks Ahead to Spring Sports; Says There Hasn’t Been Enough Room for Fall II Sports

Whittier Regional Vocational Technical High School is aiming for a spring sports season after having cancelled sports for about a year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Whittier Tech Superintendent Maureen Lynch explained, for one, the school hasn’t had the space required by social distancing rules to offer athletics. Her remarks appeared to coincide with some students’ and parents’ calls to have Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association’s proposed Fall II season.

“If we can’t offer a sports season to all Fall II athletes, we’re not having one at all because it simply wouldn't be equitable,” Lynch said in a statement.

“We are hopeful, should COVID-19 case numbers stay down in our 11 sending communities, that we may be able to offer a spring sports season. We are also confident that students will be able to come to school in-person more in the coming weeks and months, perhaps full-time by the end of the school year,” Lynch added.

The superintendent also noted “snow, ice and other factors” limit the fields available for practices and games and gym and lobby areas have been repurposed as lunchrooms to meet state rules. “In order to have an equitable sports season, we would be tasked with providing locations and time for practices and games, resources which we do not have,” she said.

“My heart truly goes out to our student-athletes—it is not lost on any of us how unfortunate these circumstances are. The past year has been one of enormous sacrifice and loss for the entire world. It is our hope brighter days are on the horizon for us all, and we continue to be thankful for the cooperation and patience of our students, parents, guardians, faculty and staff,” Lynch concluded.

