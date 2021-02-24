Methuen Police Seek Public’s Help Identifying Men Who Robbed Store at Gunpoint

Methuen Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying two men who robbed a liquor store at gunpoint Monday night.

Two men walked into S&M Liquors at 47 Broadway St. around 10:20 p.m. One of the men then brandished a silver and black handgun and demanded cash from the register. They then fled the store on foot down Annis Street and were last seen cutting through a yard on Annis Street and jumping a fence towards Kirk Street.

The man with the silver and black handgun is described as a Hispanic male in his late teens to early 20s, approximately five feet nine inches to six feet tall with light facial hair and medium complexion. Police said the second man is Hispanic, in his late teens to early 20s, approximately five feet seven inches tall and with a light complexion. He was wearing blue sweatpants, red, white and blue puffy jacket with a hood and blue and white Nike Jordan sneakers. He had his hood up and was wearing a blue mask during the robbery.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Nick Conway or Detective Charles Dejesus at 978-983-8698.

