Lowell Man Who Sold Drugs from Methuen Elderly Housing to Serve Six Years in Prison

One of two men accused of using a Methuen elderly housing complex to sell drugs will serve about six years in prison.

U.S. District Court Judge William G. Young this week sentenced 30-year-old Steven Perez of Lowell to 70 months in prison and four years of supervised release for conspiracy to distribute fentanyl. Perez pleaded guilty last September to conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl. He was arrested with Anthony Holloway of Methuen in December 2019.

Police said Perez and Holloway ran a fentanyl distribution operation over the course of several months at a housing complex operated by the Methuen Housing Authority. A search warrant netted 61 grams of fentanyl.

Holloway previously pleaded not guilty and is pending trial.

