Investigators Say Cause of Corpus Christi Parish Rectory Fire Monday was Electrical Related

The four-alarm fire that caused $1.5 million in damage at Corpus Christi Parish Rectory Monday in Lawrence was electrical related.

In a statement, Lawrence Mayor Kendrys Vasquez, Fire Chief Brian F. Moriarty, Police Chief Roy P. Vasque and State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey said Wednesday the fire started in a void in the first-floor ceiling and the only heat source was an electrical cable.

Fire broke out Monday, shortly before 6 p.m., at 35 Essex St. in Lawrence. A pastor inside the rectory was able to escape safely.

Moriarty said, “Our goal was to save the church and we were able to do that.” Vasquez thanked him and the fire department, saying, “The church is still standing because of their quick and diligent efforts to control the fire and keep it from spreading. Houses of worship like the Corpus Christi Parish at Holy Rosary Church are pillars of our community. Many greater Lawrence area residents have been hit hard by this fire and my heart goes out them.

