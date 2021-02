Haverhill’s Moody pre-school is accepting applications today for the first round of the 2021-2022 School Year lottery.

The first lottery drawing is Friday, Feb. 26. Families will be notified the week of March 1 if they have been accepted for the 2021-2022 school year.

Those families interested in being in the lottery are asked to call Moody Preschool at 978-347-3459.

