Today’s Obituaries—Kate Elizabeth (Freitas) Sherwood, 45, Londonderry High Counselor

Kate Elizabeth (Freitas) Sherwood, 45, of West Newbury, passed away unexpectedly at Portsmouth Regional Hospital, surrounded by family, on Feb. 16.

Born in Manchester, N.H., on April 23, 1975, the daughter of Carol (Desrosiers) Freitas and Jeffrey D. Freitas. Kate married the love of her life R. Dougan Sherwood and together they raised two wonderful children, Ben age 13, and Henry age 11. Kate’s family was the ultimate joy of her life.

Kate was a lifelong learner. Having earned two master’s degrees Kate was currently working on her doctorate in education with a focus on her passion, building trauma-informed schools. Kate was most recently employed as a school counselor at Londonderry High School in New Hampshire.

Kate cherished her family and friends unconditionally and always found the time to make each person in her journey feel special. Kate’s genuine smile reflected the passion with which she lived her life. Kate’s impact on all who knew her will be her everlasting legacy.

Kate is survived by her husband, Dougan, sons Ben and Henry, mother Carol Freitas, her sister Maria Gleason and husband Brian her sister Sara Freitas, brother-in-law Ian Sherwood and his wife Michaella, and several nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be held from 1-4 pm on Saturday, Feb. 27, at Elliott, Woodworth & Rogers Family Funeral Home, 35 Green Street, Newburyport. A celebration of life will take place later this year.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Kate Sherwood Foundation, set up by the family to carry on Kate’s legacy of helping students and families in need. Donations can be made via Venmo (@Kate-Sherwood-7), at any Pentucket Bank branch to the Kate Sherwood Foundation, or mailed to the Kate Sherwood Foundation, c/o Pentucket Bank, 1 Merrimack Street, Haverhill, MA 01830.

