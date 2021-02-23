Haverhill Exchange Club’s 19th Annual Rick Barry St. Patrick’s Day Celebration Goes Online

The Haverhill Exchange Club’s 19th Annual Rick Barry St. Patrick’s Day Celebration is going online live this year with traditional Irish music, real “leprechaun loot,” prizes and giveaways.

The celebration, sponsored by Haverhill Bank, takes place on St. Patrick’s Day, Wednesday, March 17, at 10 a.m., with live Facebook and HC Media streams and cable television channel 22.

Tickets are $40 an include an event box “filled with signature items, surprises and scratch tickets.” There are also optional live drawings for $100 Lucky Shamrock baskets and $1,000 giveaway. Register at haverhillexchangeclub.com or contact Sarah Wescott by email at [email protected] or call her at 508-451-1497.

