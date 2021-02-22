Greater Haverhill Arts Association Celebrates 50th Anniversary; Takes Virtual Show on the Road

Greater Haverhill Arts Association turns 50 in 2021.

The Greater Haverhill Arts Association is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year and offering to bring share its history with groups and organizations via online presentations.

A “Talking Pictures Show,” discussing the work and mission of the Greater Haverhill Arts Association is available as a Google slide show with live commentary in either 15- or 30-minute versions. Officials are also available for interviews.

“We’re very excited to let the community know we’ve been providing area artists and enthusiasts with inspiration, opportunity and community for half a century,” the organization said in a statement.

Those interested are invited to email [email protected] to make arrangements. There’s also more information on the web at ghaa.art where residents may subscribe to a free newsletter.

