Aly Halpert Performs Saturday Night During Temple Emanu-El’s ‘Musical Havdalah’

Jewish singer and songwriter Aly Halpert performs tomorrow night during Temple Emanu-El of Haverhill’s “Musical Havdalah.”

Halpert, a singer, pianist, drummer and guitar player, performs online after a Havdalah service at 7 p.m., Saturday. The Temple says Halpert “believes deeply in the power of music to awaken us to the loss and hope we carry, expand our sense of possibility and connect us to each other and our collective strength.”

There is a suggested nonmember donation of $18 and registration takes place online here.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...