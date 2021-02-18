Plaistow, N.H. Town Clerk’s Office Adds Monday Time and Cuts Friday Hours Starting in March

The Plaistow, N.H. town clerk’s office is adjusting its hours in March to cope with reduced availability of trained staff and safety concerns.

Town Clerk Martha Fowler said this week the new hours are Mondays from 7 a.m.-5 p.m.; Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 8 a.m.-4 p.m.; and closed Fridays.

In a statement, the clerk’s office said, “We understand that change can be inconvenient. We hope that offering the earlier hours on Mondays will mitigate the loss of hours in the evening.”

The office noted, however, that those with special circumstances may contact the office directly for possible alternatives.

