Veteran Haverhill Patrolman Guy Cooper Forms Mayoral Campaign Committee, Appoints Officials

Haverhill Patrolman Guy Cooper has formed a committee as a first step toward seeking the mayor’s job during this fall’s local elections.

The Cooper Committee was formed last Wednesday, according to records on file with the state Office of Campaign and Political Finance. Cooper would become the second officer in recent years to seek the corner office in City Hall. In 2019, Patrolman Daniel Trocki unsuccessfully challenged Mayor James J. Fiorentini. Trocki earned a respectable 4,785 votes to Fiorentini’s 6,503, and the mayor went on to win an unprecedented ninth term.

The mayor told WHAV he has not decided whether to re-election this year. He said he doesn’t expect to make any announcements until April or May.

Cooper’s campaign paperwork shows he has appointed Randi Young as committee chair and Sharon Cooper as treasurer. He told state campaign officials Tuesday he has deposited $100 of his own money to open his campaign account.

In 2017, Cooper received the Officer Tom Duggan Sr. Law Enforcement Award for helping to save a woman who jumped into the Merrimack River.

Cooper, who has served on the police force for about three decades, is also a working actor. He has appeared in more than a dozen feature films, including “Listeners,” “Spotlight,” “The Equalizer,” “Ted 2” and Adam Sandler’s “Father of the Year,” filmed locally in Waltham. During a 2018 interview with WHAV, he said he would consider a full-time career in acting once he retires from the police department.

He has also donated his time and talent for local charitable fundraisers such as Stepping Out with the Valley Stars gala to benefit Emmaus and Nevins Passion for Fashion charity fashion show.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...