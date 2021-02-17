Pile Driving Begins Friday for New I-495 Southbound Bridge; Officials Expect No Traffic Impact

Installation of supports for the new I-495 southbound bridge over the Merrimack River in Haverhill begins Friday and is not expected to require lane closings or impact traffic.

Southbound traffic is currently rerouted to three lanes of the completed I-495 northbound bridge.

Pile installation to support the new southbound bridge abutments begins Friday, Feb. 19 and continues through April. Work is expected to progress from the north abutment to the south abutment.

Work hours are scheduled Monday through Saturday, from 7 a.m.-6 p.m. and subject to change as needed to meet the project schedule, including the use of extended hours during weekdays and weekend work.

Work is also weather dependent and subject to change without notice.

