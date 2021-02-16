League of Women Voters of Greater Haverhill Celebrates Local Leaders During Women’s History Month

The League of Women Voters of Greater Haverhill is hosting its annual Women’s History Month display in a first-floor storefront at Harbor Place, Merrimack Street, in Haverhill.

This year’s display focuses on “Women in Power,” recognizing every woman presently elected to represent Haverhill from Washington, D.C., to City Hall. The project is being spearheaded by Vice President Kay Herlihy and the window display concept executed by webmaster Eamon Morrow.

League Secretary Josiah Morrow discusses the program Wednesday morning on WHAV’s “Win for Breakfast” program at 8:45.

Besides a display in the windows of the HC Media’s Harbor Place studios, a digital version will be available online at lwvgh.com and the League’s Facebook page. The display runs the entire month of March.

