If you are a budding entertainer—singing, playing an instrument, reading poetry or displaying another talent—the Haverhill Public Library is having an online Open Mic Night tomorrow.

Both established and aspiring artists are welcome to present Tuesday, Feb. 16, from 7-8:30 p.m.

For more information or to register, visit haverhillpl.org and look under Calendar of Events.

