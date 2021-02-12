Trinity EMS to Administer Moderna COVID-19 Vaccines in Haverhill Monday and Friday Next Week

The City of Haverhill has received 800 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to be administered Monday and Friday by Trinity EMS.

Trinity EMS’ clinic takes place Monday, Feb. 15, and Friday, Feb. 19, from 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m.. at Diburro’s, 887 Boston Road, Haverhill. Advance appointments are required and may be made online here. Those without computers or internet access may call the Citizens Center at 978-374-2390 for help.

Haverhill Mayor James J. Fiorentini said the vaccine is not limited to Haverhill residents, but is intended for people who are age 75 or older. Unlike state vaccination sites, the mayor warned, doses are not available for caretakers below age 75.

“There are 800 doses. They’re going to go really quick,” Fiorentini said. “The lion’s share of the credit goes to state Rep. Andy Vargas,” he noted.

