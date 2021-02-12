MBTA Plans Online Meetings Next Two Wednesdays to Answer Questions About Service Changes

Those with questions or comments about reduced MBTA commuter rail weekday service and no weekend trips on the Haverhill line may attend online meetings either of the next two Wednesdays.

The MBTA plans to additional service changes April 5 to, as the agency said, stem losses and “match service to new ridership patterns resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.” Officials explained, “Ridership has remained low during the pandemic with approximately 8% of regular weekday ridership during the morning rush hour period in the fall of 2020 compared to fall 2019.”

Virtual public meetings take place Feb. 17 and 24, from 6-8 p.m. To learn more about spring service changes or to register, visit mbta.com/servicechanges.

Besides rail, there are also other bus and subway changes beginning March 14, including reducing frequency on some bus and subway lines, as well as eliminating, shortening or combining various bus routes.

