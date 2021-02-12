‘Love They Neighbor Food Drive’ Benefits Sacred Hearts Food Pantry Saturday and Sunday

What’s being called the “Love They Neighbor Food Drive” is taking place this Valentine’s weekend to benefit the Sacred Hearts Food Pantry.

Boxed, bagged and canned food, paper products, diapers and other items are being collected Saturday, Feb. 13, from 9 a.m.-5p.m., and Sunday, from 7-11:30 a.m., at Sacred Hearts Parish Parking Lot. The lot is next to 6 Carleton Ave., Bradford.

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Sacred Hearts Food Pantry has expanded from 300 to 1,200 families each week.

Items most needed are canned fruit, canned vegetables, cereal, one pound bags of rice, tuna, canned chicken, peanut butter and jelly, mac and cheese, tomato sauce, snacks, toilet tissue, paper towels, soup, beans (black, kidney and baked), juice, boxed milk and diapers sizes 4, 5 and 6.

