Haverhill Hound Rod and Gun Club Annual Ice Fishing Derby Takes Place Saturday

The Haverhill Hound Rod and Gun Club is having its annual Ice Fishing Derby this Saturday.

The free event takes place Saturday, Feb. 13, with registration beginning at 6 a.m., followed by fishing at 7 a.m. The derby takes place at Chadwick Pond, accessible at 10 Larch Road, Haverhill.

First place prize is $250 for the biggest fish, $100 for the next largest by weight and $50 for the third biggest. Additional prizes for those under age 15 will be offered.

Fishing takes place until 3 p.m. when the final weigh-in takes place. Entry is $10 for anyone 15-years-old or older. Children under 15 may enter free with a paid adult. Refreshments and bait are available at the Club house.

