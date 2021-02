Movement of a crane at the work site of the new I-495 bridges in Haverhill means lane closings daytimes through Friday.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation reports there will be temporary right lane closures on the southbound side of the highway, between exits 49 and 48, Wednesday, Feb.10, through Friday, Feb. 12, from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. each day.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...