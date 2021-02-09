Haverhill’s Whittier Birthplace Offers Free ‘Snow Shoe Poetry Hike’ Thursday Afternoon

Whittier Birthplace in Haverhill is having a free “Snow Shoe Poetry Hike” this Thursday afternoon with staff on hand to answer questions.

The birthplace of John Greenleaf Whittier at 305 Whittier Road, Haverhill, is also the setting of the poet’s most famous work, “Snow-Bound.” The approximately two-hour tour begins at 2 p.m. The hike follows the half mile Donald C. Freeman Memorial Trail. Each of the trails’ 13 stops includes a short piece of Whittier’s poetry to read.

Participants are advised to wear snow shoes or, at least winter boots for the socially distanced trek. Face coverings are required. There is limited street parking available and no public restrooms. While this is a free event, donations are appreciated.

