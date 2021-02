Two 23-year-old Lawrence men were arrested by Haverhill Police early Friday night on drug dealing and related charges.

Jordan Bisono and Marcos Estevez were arrested by Patrolman Matthew Marshall just before 7 p.m., Friday, on Pecker Street. Both were charged with distribution of a class D drug and possession of drugs with intent to distribute. Class D drugs include marijuana.

