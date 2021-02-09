Haverhill and Other Area Fire Departments Receive Grants to Educate Youth and Seniors

A number of area fire departments were among 239 statewide to share in nearly $2 million in grants for education programs for children and older adults.

Haverhill, Methuen, Andover, Groveland, Merrimac and North Andover were awarded Student Awareness of Fire Education—or SAFE—and Senior SAFE grants.

“Since 1996, the SAFE program has brought fire education to hundreds of thousands of students in the Commonwealth,” said Gov. Charlie Baker in a statement released Monday. “This program allows firefighters and teachers to work together to provide fire and life safety education to young people. This collaboration contributed to a major accomplishment. No children died in fires in Massachusetts last year.”

Haverhill Fire Department was granted $7,680 for SAFE and $3,019 for Senior SAFE programs, while Methuen received $6,380 and $2,880 respectively. Totals to other communities include Andover, $9,260; North Andover, $7,961; and Groveland and Merrimac, $7,172 each.

The average number of children dying in fires annually has dropped by 78% since the SAFE Program began. The Senior SAFE Program is in its seventh year, provides firefighters with the money to deliver fire safety education to older residents.

State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey said, “The SAFE and Senior SAFE Programs are successful because we have trained firefighters who deliver education to children and older adults. The fire departments being supported in these public education efforts are increasing the safety of the people in their communities.”

