Rep. Campbell’s Holyoke Soldiers’ Home Panel Seeks Public Feedback on Communications

Methuen Rep. Linda Dean Campbell and Sen. Walter F. Timilty Jr. are seeking public feedback on opportunities for families of the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home residents to better communicate with officials.

The Special Joint Oversight Committee on the Soldiers’ Home in Holyoke COVID-19 Outbreak meets online tomorrow at 10 a.m. The committee, chaired by Campbell and Timilty, plans to examine the board’s composition, required qualifications and communication processes between the board, superintendent and clinical leadership.

The panel is seeking “feedback on opportunities for families of the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home residents to communicate with the board, the Executive Office of Health and Human Services, and the Department of Veterans’ Services.” Live testimony is by invitation only, but the public may submit testimony by emailing [email protected] or [email protected] with the subject line “Special Joint Oversight Committee on the Soldiers’ Home in Holyoke COVID-19 Outbreak Testimony.”

Emails should include the writer’s name, address, phone number and organization, if applicable.

