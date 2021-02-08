Atkinson Congregational Church Again Plans ‘Ashes to Go’ on Ash Wednesday, Feb. 17

Atkinson Congregational Church is again hosting “Ashes to Go,” drive-up receipt of ashes and a blessing from Pastor Jim Thomas on Ash Wednesday, Feb. 17.

Area residents are invited to drive into the church’s parking lot at 101 Main St., Atkinson, between 8-9 a.m. or 4-5 p.m., Ash Wednesday. Drivers this year are also able to place donated groceries and perishable foods for local food banks.

“Although Ashes to Go will be different this year, the feeling of being a little closer to God will be same,” said Thomas. “Whether you attend church regularly, occasionally or not at all, Ashes to Go is an easy and convenient way to experience the holy day as we enter the season of Lent. Further, the food donation setup will enable drivers to ‘give back’ if they’d like, although this is not required.”

Because of COVID-19 risks, no direct contact will be made when the pastor delivers the imposition of ashes. His process includes using disposable gloves and a new cotton swab for each person in the car who receives the ashes. He’ll also be wearing a face mask, which is required for all participants.

A traditional Ash Wednesday service also takes place that night at 7 online. Login credentials are available at atkinsoncc.org.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...