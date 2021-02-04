YWCA of Northeastern Massachusetts Seeks Tribute to Women Nominations

The YWCA of Northeastern Massachusetts is again seeking nominations for its annual Tribute to Women.

The 38th annual Tribute to Women takes place online Thursday, May 13, at 6:30 p.m. This event, the YWCA’s major fundraising event, recognizes women who have made a difference in their work and community. Nominations are accepted through Monday, March 1.

Organizers say a hallmark of Tribute to Women is that women honored come from all walks of life, their contributions are varied and all are remarkable in their own unique way. Since 1983, the YWCA’s Tribute to Women awards luncheon has recognized more than 1,200 Merrimack Valley and North Shore women leaders from business and community organizations.

Send nominations to YWCA, Attention: Jeanne Osborn, 38 Lawrence St., Lawrence, 01840 or by visiting ywcanema.org and following the Tribute tab. Sponsorships are also available at the website.

