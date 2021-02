Two Summer Street residents were arrested by Haverhill Police on drug dealing charges Tuesday night.

Forty-six-year-old Noel Tuitt and 35-year-old Vanessa Whitaker were each charged with possession of drugs with intent to distribute and conspiracy to violate drugs laws. Whitaker was also arrested on an outstanding warrant. They pair were taken into custody separately between 7 and 8 p.m.at their home.

