Groveland, West Newbury and Merrimac Join Regional COVID-19 Vaccine Effort This Weekend

Groveland, West Newbury and Merrimac are among area communities that have banded together to offer two local COVID-19 vaccination sites, beginning this weekend.

Groveland’s interim Financial Director Kevin Paicos, the town’s Board of Health and Chairperson Deb Hull, Council on Aging Director Lynne Stanton, Police Chief Jeffrey Gillen, Fire Chief Robert Valentine and Groveland Board of Selectmen unveiled the joint regional effort Wednesday, which also includes Amesbury, Newburyport, Newbury, Georgetown, Salisbury and Rowley.

Starting with eligible residents in the state’s Phase 1, the Moderna vaccine is available by advance appointment at the Dr. John C. Page School in West Newbury or Amesbury High School in Amesbury. Phase 1 includes first responders, those who work in congregate care settings, home-based health care workers and health care workers providing non-COVID-facing care. Groveland residents may call the local Board of Health at 978-556-7210 with questions.

Council on Aging directors across the nine communities are also creating waitlists for those 75-years-old and older with two or more underlying conditions on a first-come, first-served basis. It is estimated approximately 100 additional vaccines will be distributed at the clinic this weekend for those residents. Groveland residents in this group may call Council on Aging Director Lynne Stanton at 978-372-1101, or email [email protected] or [email protected].

Residents are advised to continue seeking out alternate vaccination appointments, however, should they be able to find a location where they can obtain an appointment. There’s more information at mass.gov/COVID-vaccine.

