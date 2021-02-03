Passerby Alerts Family to Bradford House Fire; Residents Escape Safely

An alert passerby helped make sure a Rainbow Drive family was able to safely escape a small house fire Wednesday afternoon.

Haverhill Fire Chief William F. Laliberty said a person saw the fire from South Main Street just after 3 p.m. The passerby rushed to the home and alerted occupants. Because the fire was in the walls and smoke was venting outside, the chief said, smoke detectors hadn’t yet sounded and residents inside were unaware.

“It does take a village to keep a community safe,” Laliberty said, praising the alert resident.

The chief said flames were showing from the left side of the single-family home at 51 Rainbow Drive in the Bradford section of the city.

“It was quickly knocked down by fire crews. It appears to an accidental electrical event,” said Laliberty. He noted the three residents are unable to return to the home until problems are checked by an electrician.

