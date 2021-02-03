Haverhill’s Temple Emanu-El Launches Author Mini-Series Sunday, Feb. 14

Temple Emanu-El in Haverhill presents its winter/spring 2021 Author Mini-Series, a three-part online event featuring authors Natan Sharansky and Gil Troy, Jonathan Kaufman and Bernice Lerner.

The series begins Sunday, Feb. 14, 1 p.m., with Sharansky—Soviet dissident, political prisoner, and Israeli activist—and historian Troy discussing their book, “Never Alone: Prison, Politics, and My People.” The book explores the relationship between Israel and the Jewish people from multiple perspectives: from prison, from within the Israeli government, and as head of the Jewish Agency.

Each event takes place via Zoom. Registration is required. Register here for “Never Alone: Prison, Politics, and My People.”

The author series continues Tuesday, Feb. 23, at 7 p.m. with Pulitzer Prize–winning journalist Kaufman discussing “The Last Kings of Shanghai: The Rival Jewish Dynasties that Helped Create Modern China.” The story is an epic, multigenerational story of two rival Jewish dynasties—the Sassoon and Kadoorie families, both originally from Baghdad—who flourished in Shanghai and Hong Kong as 20th century China surged into the modern era. Register here.

In the series finale Sunday, April 11, 4 p.m. Lerner, senior scholar at Boston University’s Center for Character and Social Responsibility and former dean of adult learning at Hebrew College, discusses “All the Horrors of War: A Jewish Girl, a British Doctor, and the Liberation of Bergen-Belsen.” The story links her mother’s story of survival during World War II to that of Brigadier Hugh Llewelyn Glyn Hughes, the first allied medical officer to enter Bergen-Belsen. Their entwined narratives tell a larger story—about the suffering of the victims and the struggles of liberators who strove to save lives, and about the human capacity for fortitude and redemption. Register here.

