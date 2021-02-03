Haverhill Receives Limited COVID-19 Vaccines; Plans Clinic Friday for Those 75 and Older

Haverhill has received 100 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and plans to vaccinate residents 75 and older Friday while supplies last.

Mayor James J. Fiorentini said Wednesday the city received 100 shots of the Moderna vaccine this week and is taking registrations online and by telephone for an immunization clinic Friday, Feb. 5, at the Citizens Center, 10 Welcome St.

Seniors age 75 and over are in the first group currently eligible for the vaccine in Phase 2 of the timeline set by Gov. Baker and the state Department of Public Health.

Haverhill City Nurse Mary Connolly will oversee the clinic and plans to have at least one public vaccine clinic each week, possibly on different days, depending on how many doses she receives from the state.

To check availability or register for a shot, residents 75 and older may click here or call the Citizens Center at 978-374-2390. The mayor’s office said, due to extremely low availability of doses, appointments are expected to fill fast and the city is working on securing as much vaccine as it can as quickly as possible.

Other vaccination sites in or near Haverhill where residents may find available appointment slots are Walgreens in Haverhill; Trinity EMS, Haverhill; Lawrence General Hospital; Double Tree Hotel, Danvers; and Stop & Shop Pharmacy, Amesbury.

