GLFHC’s John Silva, Local Physicians Kick Off 97.9 WHAV’s ‘Pulse on Health’ Sunday

A new local program is set to air on 97.9 WHAV beginning this Sunday morning.

“Pulse on Health” features health professionals from Greater Lawrence Family Health Center, which operates centers in Lawrence, Methuen and Haverhill. The show is expected cover a range of issues every week. The first episode features GLFHC President and CEO John Silva, who retires in June. He reflected on 2020—his last full year in health care.

“It’s the worst year. It’s the most unbelievable, nightmarish year. It’s a year where every day seems the same. It’s the year with incredible strain on a health care—on everybody’s health care—system as well as everybody’s mental health,” Silva says.

He explains the medical professional probably have not experienced such a year since the polio era or possibly during the Spanish Flu pandemic more than a century ago.

Besides Silva, “Pulse on Health” offers a Q&A session with Chief Medical Officer Dr. Zandra Kelley as well as Drs. Cara Smith and Lance Braye regarding the COVID-19 outbreak and vaccinations.

Future programs cover topics such as sports medicine, women’s healthcare as well as a regular “Ask A Doc” segment where one of the GLFHC physicians answers questions on a specific health topic. “Pulse On Health” airs Sunday mornings at 7, here on 97.9 WHAV.

