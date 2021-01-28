Officials Credit Smoke Alarms for Helping Methuen Residents Escape Blaze Wednesday

Smoke alarms are credited with helping residents of a Methuen home safely escape a fire yesterday morning.

Methuen firefighters said no injuries were reported at the Warwick Street home and the blaze was largely contained to the third floor.

The fire was well underway when Methuen police arrived around 8 a.m. Officers reported “heavy smoke and flames coming from the third floor and roof of the residence.”

A first-floor resident told police he was awakened by smoke alarms sounding. He went to the second floor to wake up the neighbors there and then to the third floor where, police said, “he was confronted with smoke and fire.”

Police said the first-floor resident tried, but was unsuccessful extinguishing the fire himself.

This cause of the fire remains under investigation.

