Haverhill to Show Veterans Portraits Outside as Part of Hometown Heroes Banner Program

Haverhill will visibly honor its veterans throughout the downtown after Haverhill city councilors Tuesday night endorsed a service club proposal.

The Hometown Heroes Banner program is a nationwide project paying tribute to America’s veterans. Haverhill Exchange Club’s Jennifer Matthews, one of the driving forces behind the plan, outlined the proposal.

“We think this will be a wonderful tribute to the neighbors and the heroes that live among us, the men and women who serve our country and have served our country proudly, to have banners lining our city with their faces and supported by their family and sponsors in the community,” she said.

Matthews explained that the Exchange Club will be the stewards of the program, working in conjunction with Haverhill Veterans Services, Veterans of Foreign Wars Lorraine Post 29 and other organizations. She said she is hoping hang up to 80 banners by Memorial Day.

“The banners will be displayed on Washington Street, Washington Square, Merrimack Street and the two bridges in the city,” she noted.

Matthews said residents may sponsor a banner featuring a family member or loved one who lives in the city, has served or is serving in the military.

Councilors agreed unanimously and ordered the transfer of $2,900 to support the program.

