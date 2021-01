Nationally recognized gardening expert Charlie Nardozzi presents a free webinar on how to turn backyards into a haven for birds, bees and other pollinators.

Sponsored by the Haverhill Garden Club, the webinar takes place Tuesday, Feb 16, at 6:30 p.m. Spots are limited. Those interested may register by emailing [email protected].

Nardozzi has worked for more than 20 years bringing expert gardening information to home gardeners through radio, television, talks, online and the printed page.

